Aldi Ramps Up Spanish Expansion, Nearly 50 New Stores Planned

Discounter Aldi plans to open nearly 50 new stores across Spain this year, maintaining its recent growth trajectory in the country.

The latest expansion builds on the momentum of over 100 store openings in the past three years, as the retailer, which in Spain is operated by Aldi Nord, seeks to establish a larger presence in the market.

Aldi said that it will focus on strategic regions such as the Canary Islands and northern Spain (Basque Country, Galicia, Cantabria, and Castilla y León); while Andalusia, Madrid, Valencia, and Catalonia will receive over half of the new stores.

Other regions, such as Extremadura, Murcia, and the Balearic Islands, will also welcome new Aldi outlets as part of the move.

New Distribution Centre

To support this rapid expansion, Aldi will open a new distribution center in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) early this year. This 40,000 square metre facility will supply stores in the north of the country, it said.

Additionally, the Sagunt (Valencia) distribution center, inaugurated late last year, will be fully operational by February of this year.

According to the discounter, the secret of Aldi’s success in Spain lies in low prices, its private label focus (86% of products sold are own brand), and the Spanish origin of most Aldi products (80% are sourced nationally).

Aldi's customer base has soared 33% in the past three years, exceeding seven million shoppers. Between September 2022 and 2023, over a million new customers shopped at the discounter, underlining its growing appeal for Spanish families.

The German discounter closed 2023 with 435 stores in Spain and 480,000 square metres of sales space, an 11% increase on 2022.