Aldi Shop&Go Offers 'A Very Different Discount Experience': IGD

Aldi's new 'Shop&Go' outlet in Greenwich, South London, "does not feel like a traditional discount experience", IGD says, thanks to the introduction of checkout-free technology.

The store, which opened on 18 January, is accessed by shoppers via the installation of a dedicated Shop&Go app. Once inside, Aifi technology tracks each shopper and their purchases anonymously as they make their way throughout the store, and enables them to leave without having to visit the checkout.

Tailored To Its Location

According to IGD's Lucy Ingram, the store caters well to its location, featuring a number of 'on-the go' and 'meal for tonight' options close to the entrance.

"This gives shoppers on smaller and quick shopping missions the ultimate convenience experience," she explains.

In addition, with no 'Special Buys' on offer, and one small 'Super Weekly Offers' display, the structure is very different to that of a typical discounter.

"The store design is the same as an Aldi Local, with the addition of brighter lighting to optimise technological performance," says Ingram. "The overall environment has a very premium look at feel, showing shoppes that are used to the retailer's older stores a different side to Aldi."

A New Experience

As she explains, the combination of low-prices and advanced technology offers something new to UK shoppers.

"The Shop&Go concept is a bold step for Aldi," she says. "The large costs associated with investing in this technology go against the traditional discounter profit-driven model, when looked at in the short term. However, when we look at the concept in the long-term, it fits perfectly well with Aldi's strong focus on efficiency."

