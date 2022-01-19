Subscribe Login
Technology

Aldi Opens Checkout-Free Shop&Go Store In London

Aldi has announced that it has opened its first checkout-free Shop&Go concept store in Greenwich, London.

Located on Greenwich High Street, the store allows customers to complete their shopping without scanning a single product or going through a till.

The store is part of a public pilot after professionals at Aldi tested the concept in recent months.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said the opening of the store is the “culmination of months of work, not least from the team here in Greenwich and I’m looking forward to seeing how customers react to our trial.

“This store utilises the very latest in retail technology offering Aldi’s award-winning products and unbeatable prices to customers in a new and innovative way. The team is really excited about seeing customers come in and experience Aldi Shop&Go.”

How It Works

Customers can access the store using the Aldi Shop&Go app and complete their shopping.

When shoppers leave the store, payments are processed from their selected payment method, and a receipt appears in the app.

The technology, provided by AiFi, uses specially positioned cameras to detect which products customers have picked up before charging them to their Aldi Shop&Go account when they leave the store.

Lewis Esparon, store manager, said, “I cannot wait to show customers our new Aldi Shop&Go store. We have been working towards this day for several months now so it will be great to see how our customers react to the new technology.

“For us, steps like this are always about improving the customer experience and the whole team is looking forward to being on-hand and ready to help to ensure that experience is as smooth as ever.”

Challenge 25 Products

Purchases of alcohol and other so called 'Challenge 25' products are authorised via facial age estimation technology from Yoti.

The technology allows shoppers to confirm their age within seconds via the Aldi Shop&Go app.

Those who opt not to use the system will be age verified by a store personnel, Aldi added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

