Aldi To Expand In United States Following Major Acquisition

Aldi has announced it is to acquire the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket store estates in the United States, adding approximately 400 stores to its portfolio.

In a statement, the discounter said that the acquisition forms part of a larger divestiture of the Southeastern Grocers business to various entities.

The 400 stores are located across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

'The Time Was Right'

“Like Aldi, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi USA.

“The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Aldi first established a presence in the south-eastern United States in the mid-1990s, and recently opened a regional headquarters in Loxley, Alabama, its 26th nationwide.

It has invested some $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) in the region to date, it said in a statement, and plans to open 20 stores in the area by the end of the year, part of a nationwide drive to open 120 locations across the United States.

'Transformation Journey'

Commenting on the transaction, Anthony Hucker, president and CEO, Southeastern Grocers, said “This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities.

"Aldi shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value – and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbours throughout the Southeast."

Aldi's operations in the US are part of the Aldi Süd network.