52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aldi To Expand In United States Following Major Acquisition

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Aldi has announced it is to acquire the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket store estates in the United States, adding approximately 400 stores to its portfolio.

In a statement, the discounter said that the acquisition forms part of a larger divestiture of the Southeastern Grocers business to various entities.

The 400 stores are located across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

'The Time Was Right'

“Like Aldi, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi USA.

“The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi first established a presence in the south-eastern United States in the mid-1990s, and recently opened a regional headquarters in Loxley, Alabama, its 26th nationwide.

It has invested some $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) in the region to date, it said in a statement, and plans to open 20 stores in the area by the end of the year, part of a nationwide drive to open 120 locations across the United States.

'Transformation Journey'

Commenting on the transaction, Anthony Hucker, president and CEO, Southeastern Grocers, said “This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities.

"Aldi shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value – and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbours throughout the Southeast."

Aldi's operations in the US are part of the Aldi Süd network.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walmart Names New International CEO To Succeed Judith McKenna
2
Retail

Asda Trials Food-To-Go Counters In Two Stores
3
Retail

Target Cuts Annual Forecasts As Americans Hold Back On Non-Essential Spending
4
Retail

Kesko Group Sees Grocery Sales Up 1.7% In July
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com