Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aldi UK To Recruit 3,000 Employees Ahead Of Festive Season

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The British arm of German discounter Aldi has said it is looking to recruit 3,000 workers ahead of the festive trading period.

Privately owned Aldi, which earlier this month overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group, said it is looking to fill over 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions, 'to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers visiting Aldi’s stores during this busy period'.

The discounter is also recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres, seeking warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers, among other roles.

'More People Than Ever'

“This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres," commented Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Hourly Rate

Aldi said that its store assistants will earn an hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally, and up to £11.95 per hour for stores within the M25 around London. It added that it was the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth over £830 a year.

Rival Lidl GB said on Tuesday it was looking to recruit a further 1,000 workers.

Britain's labour market is tight and a raft of retailers have recently announced pay rises.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Russian Weekly Consumer Prices Rise For Second Week Running
2
Retail

Carrefour Polska Appoints New Director Of Marketing And E-Commerce
3
Retail

Co-Op Products From Small Supplier Incubator Scheme To Hit Shelves
4
Retail

Jumbo Names Ton van Veen As Temporary Chief Executive
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com