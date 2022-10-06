Aldi UK To Recruit 3,000 Employees Ahead Of Festive Season

The British arm of German discounter Aldi has said it is looking to recruit 3,000 workers ahead of the festive trading period.

Privately owned Aldi, which earlier this month overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group, said it is looking to fill over 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions, 'to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers visiting Aldi’s stores during this busy period'.

The discounter is also recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres, seeking warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers, among other roles.

'More People Than Ever'

“This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres," commented Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Hourly Rate

Aldi said that its store assistants will earn an hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally, and up to £11.95 per hour for stores within the M25 around London. It added that it was the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth over £830 a year.

Rival Lidl GB said on Tuesday it was looking to recruit a further 1,000 workers.

Britain's labour market is tight and a raft of retailers have recently announced pay rises.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news.