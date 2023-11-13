Alnatura To Collaborate With Markant Group

German organic retail chain Alnatura has announced that it will cooperate with Swiss service provider Markant Group from 1 July 2024.

Markant AG provides a range of services for retailers and suppliers.

Alnatura sees the collaboration with Markant as an opportunity to make internal processes relating to bundled payment and invoice processing even more efficient.

Petra Schäfer, responsible for purchasing in the Alnatura management, stated, "In Markant we have found a strong partner for process optimisation. By working together, we at Alnatura gain valuable time in which we can concentrate more intensively on our customers and the market.

"Our partners in industry and retail, who work with Markant, can now also benefit from the administrative relief."

ADVERTISEMENT

Markant Group

Markant Group, a pan-European service provider for trade and industry, brokers goods from the food and non-food sectors and offers market-orientated services along the entire value chain.

Based in Pfäffikon, Markant AG collaborates with around 15,000 industrial and 200 retail companies across Europe as a service provider.

In 2022, its retail partners generated external sales of around €139 billion. Out of this total, €63 billion were invoiced via Markant.

'Innovative And Calculable Services'

Commenting on the partnership, Dominik Scheid, managing director of Markant AG, said, "We will support Alnatura noticeably in its day-to-day business and its further strategic orientation with innovative and calculable services. The aim is for all companies involved in the value chain to benefit - from upstream suppliers to the company's own stores and its many sales partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will not only offer existing services, but will also engage in an intensive dialogue to constantly examine the extent to which we can further develop services specifically for the organic segment or even offer completely new ones."

Alnatura, founded in 1984 by Götz Rehn, operates around 154 stores in 75 cities in 14 federal states in Germany.

The company offers more than 1,300 organic SKUs under the Alnatura brand. These are sold in Alnatura's organic markets and around 13,400 outlets of various retail partners in 14 countries across Europe.