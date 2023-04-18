52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Anders Hagh Named New Chief Executive Of Denmark's Salling Group

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Danish retailer Salling Group has named Anders Hagh as its new chief executive, replacing Per Bank, who is due to step down in the autumn to take up a position with Canadian retailer Loblaw.

Hagh has held the role of chief financial officer with Salling Group since 2015. According to the retailer, he has played a 'significant role' in several of the company's major initiatives in recent years, including the acquisition of Tesco Poland in 2021, and the completion of Salling Fondene's buy-back of Salling Group in 2017.

He previously held senior finance roles with Toms Group and A.P. Møller-Maersk.

"Retail is about people, and I look forward to continuing the strong positioning of Salling Group, which Per has delivered, together with all my 61,000 talented and dedicated colleagues," Hagh commented on his new role.

Read More: Canadian Retailer Loblaw Appoints Per Bank As New CEO

'Considerable Efforts'

Salling Group chair Bjørn Gulden thanked Bank for his "considerable efforts" in managing the business through challenging times.

"On behalf of the board, I wish Per every success in his new role," he added. "After 11 years as CEO at Salling Group, it is satisfying to see him being selected by a large international company. At the same time, I am very proud that in Anders we have found his successor."

According to Salling Group, over the coming months, Hagh will focus on Netto Poland's upcoming strategy alongside the management team.

Read More: Denmark's Salling Group Opens First 'Basalt' Discount Store

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Ireland's Labour Party Calls On Government To Investigate Grocery 'Price Gouging'
2
Retail

Canadian Retailer Loblaw Appoints Per Bank As New CEO
3
Retail

Walmart US Merchandising Chief Charles Redfield To Step Down
4
Retail

Mercadona, DIA Focus On Discounts And Promotions To Attract Consumers
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com