Anders Hagh Named New Chief Executive Of Denmark's Salling Group

Danish retailer Salling Group has named Anders Hagh as its new chief executive, replacing Per Bank, who is due to step down in the autumn to take up a position with Canadian retailer Loblaw.

Hagh has held the role of chief financial officer with Salling Group since 2015. According to the retailer, he has played a 'significant role' in several of the company's major initiatives in recent years, including the acquisition of Tesco Poland in 2021, and the completion of Salling Fondene's buy-back of Salling Group in 2017.

He previously held senior finance roles with Toms Group and A.P. Møller-Maersk.

"Retail is about people, and I look forward to continuing the strong positioning of Salling Group, which Per has delivered, together with all my 61,000 talented and dedicated colleagues," Hagh commented on his new role.

'Considerable Efforts'

Salling Group chair Bjørn Gulden thanked Bank for his "considerable efforts" in managing the business through challenging times.

"On behalf of the board, I wish Per every success in his new role," he added. "After 11 years as CEO at Salling Group, it is satisfying to see him being selected by a large international company. At the same time, I am very proud that in Anders we have found his successor."

According to Salling Group, over the coming months, Hagh will focus on Netto Poland's upcoming strategy alongside the management team.

