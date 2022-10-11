Subscribe Login
Retail

Denmark's Salling Group Opens First 'Basalt' Discount Store

Danish retailer Salling Group has opened the first store under its new discount chain, Basalt, in Kastrup, south of Copenhagen.

The new chain, which will specialise in ambient, everyday products, will feature goods largely presented on pallets, reducing handling costs, while refrigerated and frozen items are also absent, reducing the store's energy footprint.

'This means common staples such as pasta, oatmeal, toilet paper, diapers, toothpaste, long-lasting milk, flour and bread as well as a basic selection of fruit and vegetables,' the retailer said.

Amager Landevej Opening

The first Basalt store, which opened on 11 October on Amager Landevej, is the first of ten stores that Salling Group hopes to open over the coming weeks. The second and third stores are to follow this week, in Viby Jylland and Helsingør.

"It has been an intense but extremely exciting few weeks, where we have worked hard to create a new concept, put together a relevant range and finally get the store ready for opening," said Per Bank, Salling Group chief executive.

"Now we are in place and looking forward to showing our new store to customers."

Economy Under Pressure

According to Bank, Salling Group has "gone to great lengths" to create a discount concept that appeals to Danish shoppers at a time when the economy is under pressure.

"With the market's lowest prices for the most basic daily goods, we at least have made an effort at developing a concrete weapon against inflation," he said.

The format does not offer volume discounts, rather 'fixed low prices every day', with more than 80% of the items costing less than DKK 20 (€2.69) each, or less.

