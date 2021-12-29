Angolan Hypermarket Chain Kero Gets New Owner

Eritrean distribution group Anseba has won the tender for the privatisation of Angolan supermarket and hypermarket chain Kero.

According to Angola's Institute for Management of State Assets and Participation (IGAPE), Anseba was awarded a total of 66.2 points, comprising the following components – corporate (8.9 points), financial (34.6 points) and technical (22.6 points).

Anseba has been present in Angola for the past decade, with a focus on retail and wholesale trade and manufacturing. The company produces 26 types of different products, including detergents, nappies and juices, notably the Lulu soft drink brand and Linda hygiene products.

Kero

Previously owned by the Zahara group, Kero passed into the hands of the Angolan state as part of the asset recovery programme.

The company owns 12 hypermarkets and supermarkets, eight of which are located in Luanda and four in the provinces of Benguela, Huíla and Huambo.

The tender awarded the winner with management rights to Kero, for 10 years, without a purchase option.

Three bids were submitted – by Anseba, Alimenta Angola and Camarufi – but only the first two went through to the negotiation phase.

IGAPE also noted that "in none of the phases of the procedure, the bidders presented documentary evidence of the existence of a possible tie-up with international brands," alluding to press reports of a possible partnership between Alimenta Angola and France’s Carrefour.

Headed by Brazilian group Tenda Atacado, Alimenta Angola has been operating in Angola for 12 years, with four shops and plans to open two more in 2022.

