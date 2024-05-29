Apulia Distribuzione Launches New Campaign To Promote The Rossotono Banner

Italian regional grocery retailer Apulia Distribuzione has launched a marketing campaign to promote the expansion of the Rossotono banner in various cities in Southern Italy.

Apulia Distribuzione has launched a 25-second commercial on major local broadcasters in southern Italy. It will also launch the campaign at a national level on Mediaset channels in September of this year.

A teaser version of the commercial will be used online, along with social media activity to generate buzz.

The campaign aims to position Rossotono as a brand that offers premium products, emphasising traditional and skilled food production methods. Additionally, it will also showcase the commitment to supporting local producers and bringing authentic flavours to customers.

Rossotono was launched in 2017 as a private-label brand to offer consumers high-quality products of local Italian origin at affordable prices in the butchery and gastronomy sectors. It opened its first standalone store in Triggiano near Bari in the same year.

Apulia Distribuzione

Apulia Distribuzione currently operates over 378 stores across five southern Italian regions – Apulia, Calabria, Basilicata, Campania, and Sicily – with a total sales area exceeding 200,000 square metres.

In addition to the new Rossotono banner in three store formats – Local, Easy, and Market – it also runs the Tuttorisparmio Cash & Carry wholesale format in Brindisi, Lucera, Corato, and Capurso.

Apulia Distribuzione achieved a turnover of €930 million in 2023 with a 90% customer satisfaction rate. Since January 2024, Apulia Distribuzione is part of Gruppo VéGé.

In Janiary of this year, Gruppo VéGé reported record sales of €13.8 billion in 2023, up by 9.4% year-on-year, marking its tenth year of continuous growth.

The group’s performance was better than the sector average (+5.1%), solidifying its position as the fifth largest modern distribution group in Italy, holding a 7.5% market share.