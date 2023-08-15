52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Asda 'On Track' To Achieve 50% Emission Target By 2025

By Steve Wynne-Jones
British retailer Asda has said that it is on track to achieving its planned 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025, following a further drop in emissions last year.

In its latest ESG Report, Asda said that its operational carbon footprint last year was 8% lower than in 2021, and 40% lower than the baseline year of 2015.

The retailer added that it is also confident achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

Long-Term Growth

“I am committed to growing Asda for the long term – and ensuring that the great value this business is known for can reach even more communities in the UK," commented Mohsin Issa, co-owner at Asda.

“Our third ESG Report demonstrates the progress we are making and underlines our continued commitment to delivering value to our customers by saving them time and money, through delivering a compelling consumer proposition across all formats.”

ESG Initiatives

Other initiatives unveiled by the British retailer last year include the donating of 2,173 tonnes of surplus food to charity from its stores, depots and home offices last year.

It increased the proportion of private-label packaging that can be recycled via kerbside collection to 88%, adding that it recycled, reused or repurposed 86% of its operational waste and once again, sent zero operational waste to landfill.

It removed best-before dates on close to 250 fruit and vegetable SKUs, and introduced the Live Better icon to some 870 Asda-branded items, to give customers 'an easy way to identify products that are classed as healthy and contain additional nutritional benefits, as set out under UK government definitions', the retailer's ESG report noted.

