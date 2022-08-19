Asda Rolls Out New Loyalty Programme To All Stores

Asda has extended its new loyalty programme, Asda Rewards, to all 633 stores across the UK and online via its website, according to a statement published by the company.

Asda Rewards users earn pounds, rather than points, and redeem the amount in store or online while shopping for groceries.

Users earn rewards every time they shop by scanning their app at the check out.

In October of last year, the company commenced the pilot of Asda Rewards. Since then, it has seen more than 1 million customers signing up to the app.

'Star Products'

The retailer offers more than 400 'star products' that allow customers to earn 10% back into their so called 'cashpot'.

Customers can keep track of their 'cashpots' while shopping and use the savings to create a voucher that gives them money off their purchase.

The Asda Rewards app can be linked to customers' Asda.com account, making it easier to earn rewards every time they shop.

Senior director for loyalty at Asda, Mark Baxter, stated, "We're incredibly excited to be able to give all our customers access to Asda Rewards across the UK so they can start to earn rewards and build their cashpot.

"We know that times are tough for families right now, so it’s great to be able to reward them for simply shopping with us."

New Credit Card

Recently, the retailer launched a new credit card in conjunction with Asda Rewards, which allows customers to earn money back into their 'cashpot' every time they make a purchase.

Customers will receive 1% back on all Asda purchases, including fuel, optical and other services, along with 0.3% back on spending outside of Asda, the retailer noted.

