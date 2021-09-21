ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Asda Unveils First 'Refill Store' In Scotland

Published on Sep 21 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: Scotland / Asda / Glasgow / Refill / COP26

Asda Toryglen - Prefill
Asda Toryglen cereal
Asda Toryglen Pasta
Previous Next

Asda has unveiled its first 'refill store' in Scotland, featuring a broad range of branded and own-brand products sold in loose formats to encourage sustainable shopping.

The store, at Toryglen in Glasgow, will feature more than 60 SKUs sold loose and unpackaged, from brands such as Kellogg’s, Napolina, Yorkshire Tea and Unilever. Customers visiting the store can use their own containers to buy unpackaged products such as pasta, rice, tea, coffee and cereals, or alternatively buy a reusable container in store.

The launch of the Toryglen refill store forms part of the retailer's move to remove three billion pieces of single use plastic from its business by 2025, and follows the successful launch of its first refill store in Leeds last October.

Choice Of Location

“We have chosen Scotland as the location for our second refill store because it is an important market for Asda and a place where we regularly receive constructive feedback from our customers," commented Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at Asda.

"This feedback is very important to us as we refine our refill offering in stores and work towards a goal of making refill and reuse part of every shopping trip."

Further Refill Stores

Asda also intends to roll out its refill proposition to Milton Keynes and York stores by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Thomas added that with the COP26 meeting set to take place in Glasgow towards the end of the year, "there has certainly been an increase in interest in environmental issues across the country, so to see refill land in the host city and with such engaged customers is a really important moment for us".

Asda operates 61 stores in Scotland and 631 across the UK. The retailer recently announced plans to expand its convenience store pilot.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Pladis Proposes Consultation Over Potential Closure Of Glasgow Factory

Pladis Proposes Consultation Over Potential Closure Of Glasgow Factory
Tennent's To Remove Over 100m Plastic Rings From Packaging

Tennent's To Remove Over 100m Plastic Rings From Packaging
UK Shoppers Drop 55% As English Lockdown Bites

UK Shoppers Drop 55% As English Lockdown Bites
A.G. Barr Sees Profits Drop As Irn-Bru Loses Fizz To Pandemic

A.G. Barr Sees Profits Drop As Irn-Bru Loses Fizz To Pandemic
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Carrefour Introduces Delivery From BIO Stores In Poland Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Carrefour Introduces Delivery From BIO Stores In Poland
More AH To Go Stores To Open In BP Filling Stations In The Netherlands Tue, 21 Sep 2021

More AH To Go Stores To Open In BP Filling Stations In The Netherlands
UK Shoppers Start to Return To Shopping 'Little And Often', Says NielsenIQ Tue, 21 Sep 2021

UK Shoppers Start to Return To Shopping 'Little And Often', Says NielsenIQ
Jumbo To Open 700th Store In The Netherlands Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Jumbo To Open 700th Store In The Netherlands
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN