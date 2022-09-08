Asda's 50th ‘Asda On the Move’ Convenience Store Opens In Derby

UK retailer Asda has announced that it has opened its 50th ‘Asda On the Move’ convenience store in Derby.

The new outlet is located in the Pride Park retail estate and will be the first Asda convenience outlet in the area.

The retailer plans to open another four sites in Bangor- North Wales, Leicester, Stoke, and Stourport-on-Severn.

Steve Shirley, vice president of wholesale and convenience at Asda, said, “We are delighted to have reached the landmark opening of our 50th Asda On The Move store.

“The popularity of these stores shows us that customers want to be able to pick up essentials quickly and conveniently or grab a spontaneous treat whilst they’re refuelling, and we look forward to continuing to provide that service to our customers in the future."

Asda On the Move

Operated in partnership with EG Group, Asda On the Move stores aim to broaden the number of customers by providing access to the supermarket’s products in neighbourhood and roadside locations.

The convenience format offers more than 1,300 branded and Asda-own label products.

The retailer supplies the products as part of a wholesale agreement to EG Group, which owns and operates the sites.

The Asda On the Move outlets also feature EG Group-owned food-to-go brands and franchise partners, such as Starbucks, Greggs, Subway, and Cinnabon.

Ilyas Malji, country manager UK, PFS at EG Group, added, “We are pleased with the current progress of our supermarket partnership [...]. “Our team continues to work closely with various Asda functions to identify a good development pipeline of new stores and refine the convenience retail provision along with associated processes and procedures.

“I am pleased to share we have now established a solid platform and will be looking to accelerate this growth in the coming year and build on this 50-store milestone."

