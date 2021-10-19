ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Asda's Deal To Sell Petrol Forecourts To EG Group Terminated

Published on Oct 19 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Forecourts / Asda / EG Group

Asda's Deal To Sell Petrol Forecourts To EG Group Terminated

Asda, the British supermarket chain, and EG Group have terminated a deal that would have seen EG buy Asda's petrol forecourts for £750 million ($1.03 billion), the two companies said.

Both Asda and EG are owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

The deal was initially struck in February. However, regulatory restrictions placed on the Issa brothers and TDR were not lifted until June.

Only then could the Asda and EG Group's teams start to share commercial information relating to EG's purchase of the petrol forecourts.

This resulted in several changes to the financial evaluation of the proposed transaction.

'As a result, EG and Asda have decided they will no longer proceed with the transaction, and it was terminated as of 18 October,' both companies said.

'Strategic Alliance With EG'

Asda said it remained confident it will continue to derive synergy benefits from its strategic alliance with EG, including setting up various foodservice offerings at Asda stores and the expansion of Asda's convenience store offering.

Advertisement

Last month Asda announced plans to establish 28 new 'Asda On the Move' convenience stores at EG forecourts this year, with a target of 200 by the end of next year and the ambition to roll out more sites in 2023.

EG said it will now start the process to redeem the £675 million of senior secured notes due 2026 issued in March.

Asda has also announced plans to extend a rapid online service for delivery within one hour to a total of 96 stores, after a trial exceeded expectations.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney
Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group

Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group
Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers

Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers
Walgreens Reports 68% Profit Surge On Strong Pharmacy, Retail Sales

Walgreens Reports 68% Profit Surge On Strong Pharmacy, Retail Sales
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

EuroCommerce Announces Appointment Of New Director General Tue, 19 Oct 2021

EuroCommerce Announces Appointment Of New Director General
Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London Tue, 19 Oct 2021

Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London
Biedronka Donated Food Worth More Than PLN 130m In 2020 Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Biedronka Donated Food Worth More Than PLN 130m In 2020
Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN