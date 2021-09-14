Auchan Launches 'Pick&Go' Service In Portugal

Published on Sep 14 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Portugal / Auchan / Auchan Retail Portugal / Pick&Go

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched a new online shopping pick-up service, directed at urban consumers who value speed and convenience.

Two 'Pick&Go' spaces have opened in Lisbon, in Benfica and in Praça Paiva Couceiro, and the service can also be found at the MyAuchan shop on Rua Pedro Nunes.

To access this service, customers must make their purchases online and then pick them up on the same day at these places, which are open daily from 12:00 hours to 20:00 hours.

When ordering online, customers have three delivery slots available – between 12:00 and 14:00; between 16:00 and 18:00; and from 18:00 to 20:00.

'Pick&Go' Service

The service is free of charge for September, but as of 1 October a fee of €1.90 will be charged, with no minimum value per order.

Customers can purchase more than 40,000 articles on Auchan’s website, from various categories including food, home, decoration, among others, and then pick them up at 'Pick&Go' points.

In the event of a return, the product must be delivered to the Pick&Go where it was picked up.

Besides the Pick&Go ultra-proximity click & collect solution, Auchan Retail Portugal offers several delivery options, to cater to a wide range of customer preferences. These include home delivery, drive, pick-up point and store.

Auchan Retail reported profit growth in the first half despite a decline in revenue. It said it expects shopping activity in the second half of the year to depend on pandemic restrictions, although cost savings under its revival plan boosted profits in the first half.

