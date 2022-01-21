Auchan Portugal Expands Customer Experience With 'Auchan Live'

Auchan Retail Portugal has announced the rollout of Auchan Live, a series of events that aims to create live and memorable experiences for consumers.

The concept will see the introduction of dedicated event areas in stores, which will feature regular programming, including an Academy, a video wall and an area with regional products.

Auchan Live is already available in stores in Almada and Aveiro, and will also soon be rolled out to outlets in Matosinhos and Faro.

The Auchan Academy, in Alfragide, has also been adapted to the new concept.

Cooking Demonstrations

Among the events planned are Auchan Live Cookery events, which will take place in the Academy space, where it will be possible to learn cookery techniques, put your 'hands in the dough' and taste the final products.

Another event will be Auchan Live Taste, which will see participation from producers or specialists that will illustrate the history of certain products starting from their origin, with a tasting at the end.

The Auchan Live Talks will be broadcast on in-store video walls, and will also include book presentations and debates on health topics with specialists.

There will also be Auchan Live Demos, featuring demos of technological equipment, fashion items, small electrical appliances, among other items.

The Auchan Live agenda will be disclosed in each of the respective spaces and also via Auchan's online channels, where shoppers can register.

