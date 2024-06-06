Auchan Retail Appoints Patrice Moulin As Deputy Managing Director

Auchan Retail has appointed Patrice Moulin as its deputy managing director with responsibility for the management of international support services, effective 1 July 2024.

In this role, Moulin will support Auchan Retail's transformation strategy to strengthen its general management team.

As part of the strategy, the retail group seeks to consolidate its position in the French market, launch the purchasing alliance with Intermarché, and roll out the Vision 2032 project, among others.

He will oversee the implementation of a new plan for all international support functions, including finance, management control, real estate, and indirect purchasing functions.

'An Expert In Food Retailing'

Commenting on the appointment, Yves Claude, chair and CEO of Auchan Retail stated, "Patrice is an expert in food retailing, both in France and abroad, as well as in the international supply chain and the agri-food industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His energy, his pragmatism and his knowledge I'm convinced that his energy, pragmatism and knowledge of our businesses will flourish within our company and against a backdrop of far-reaching changes to our practices."

Patrice Moulin

Patrice Moulin is a seasoned retail professional, specialising in the food retail sector.

He began his career at Promodès before taking financial and management roles at Carrefour in France and China.

He then joined In Vivo Retail as deputy general manager, responsible for finance, IT and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Lactalis in 2019 as corporate general manager, overseeing all support functions at the French dairy giant.

Moulin graduated from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Reims (NEOMA) and holds a Master's degree in finance from the ESCP Business School.