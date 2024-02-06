Auchan Retail Names Guillaume Darrasse As New Deputy Managing Director

Auchan Retail has appointed Guillaume Darrasse as its new deputy managing director as the company seeks to strengthen the general management and accelerate recovery in France.

With this appointment, Auchan Retail aims to reflect on the evolution of of certain central functions in the organisation, the dynamism of commercial activity and develop its product offering, it noted.

In this role, he succeeds Philippe Brochard, who has decided to leave the company to give priority to his family and explore other professional opportunities.

Darrasse will also step in as the president of Auchan Retail France to focus on the company's growth in the country.

Previously, the role was held by Yves Claude, chairperson and chief executive officer of Auchan Retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the appointment, Claude stated, “I am delighted to welcome Guillaume Darrasse to our group. His perfect understanding of retail and products will be valuable assets for reflecting on the evolution of our organisation and addressing our future challenges, particularly in France where activity will become more important.”

He added, “I thank Philippe Brochard for this that he has accomplished for Auchan France for two years, with great energy and involvement, and wish him the best in the projects that will be his.”

Guillaume Darrasse

Darrasse is a seasoned professional, who most recently served as the deputy managing director of Teract.

Before this, he was the chief executive officer of InVivo Retail - a role he took up in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate of Institut National Agronomique, Darrasse worked with the Pomona group in various positions in fruit and vegetable production, purchasing and sales.

He then stepped in as head of food imports in the Leclerc group before setting up and managing the Lucie purchasing centre - common to the Leclerc and Système U groups.

He then worked as a project manager with Groupe Casino, before joining Système U as deputy general manager.