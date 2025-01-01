52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Système U

France's Système U Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2023

France's Système U Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2023

Paper Receipts No Longer Issued Automatically In France

Paper Receipts No Longer Issued Automatically In France

From 1 August, paper receipts will no longer be issued automatically in France – a measure implemented with the aim to save paper, trees and water.&n...

E.Leclerc Widens Gap Over Competitors In France

French cooperative retailer E.Leclerc managed to widen its gap over competitors in the period from mid-April to mid-May, new data has shown.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com