Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Invests €40m To Upgrade Cascais Hypermarket

Auchan Retail Portugal has invested around €40 million to refurbish its hypermarket in Cascais.

The new, larger (7,000-square-metre), and more modern store replaces the first hypermarket in Portugal, which first opened 49 years ago.

At the time, it was branded as Pão de Açúcar and was one of the most modern grocery retail stores on the Iberian Peninsula.

Natural Light

The building takes advantage of natural sunlight and features a garden at one of the entrances, a rooftop with a sea view in the upper part of the store, and a commercial gallery with several restaurants.

A cafeteria is located at the entrance, with a diversified offer, including natural juices, ice cream, salads, and pizza by the slice, in addition to a grab-and-go service featuring a range of healthy meals.

Consumers will find a broad range of fresh, healthy and biological products – mostly local and national – along with a wine cellar area, and a 'Flavours of the World market', featuring products from various countries.

Another novelty is a space for selling products in bulk – a sustainable offer that has already been introduced to other outlets.

Customers can also find a home and decoration area, in addition to a dedicated pet area.

Additional services include an optician’s, an extended health area, an area dedicated to technological products, a rapid/one-day delivery service, and a Drive service that allows customers to pick up their purchases from the shop’s car park.

