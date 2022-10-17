Auchan Retail Portugal Rolls Out New Customer Loyalty Programme

Auchan Retail Portugal has rolled out Clube Auchan, a new loyalty programme designed to strengthen the relationship between the brand and its customers, the retailer said.

According to the group, the new programme will focus on providing savings to customers, offering more personalised communication and special advantages.

In practice, the more loyalty the customer shows, the more advantages he or she will be able to receive from Auchan.

Three Levels Of Loyalty

There are three levels (Fan, Super Fan and Hyper Fan) and each one comes with a variety of different benefits.

To go up a level, it is necessary to accumulate points, which are earned through purchases.

In order to join the Clube Auchan programme, Portuguese customers have to be registered on the site or mobile application, or be a member of the Oney Auchan card.

Special Offers For Shoppers

Once they have completed this process, they will be able to avail of a 10% discount on Auchan brand products every Monday; a €5 coupon for every €100 in purchases of health and wellness products; get one free coffee a day; enjoy a birthday discount; avail of free 'drive' services (at Super Fan and Hyper Fan levels) and avail of free home delivery (at the Hyper Fan level).

The new loyalty program is valid across all of Auchan’s retail formats – hypermarkets, My Auchan supermarkets and in its online store.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.