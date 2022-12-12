Basko Launches Quick Commerce Service In Italy

Italian supermarket banner Basko has rolled out Basko Rapido, a quick commerce service for home grocery delivery within an hour of placing an order.

To access the Basko Rapido service, it is necessary to register on the Basko.it website and have a Basko loyalty card, Prima Card or Prima Card 65.

Riders on bike make the deliveries from Monday to Saturday, from 16:00 to 20:00 in certain neighbourhoods of Genoa. The retailer plans to further expand the service in due course.

With the latest novelty, there are now eight ways to shop at Basko supermarkets.

In addition to traditional supermarkets, often with home delivery, it is in fact possible to buy online with home delivery, in-store pickup, pickup at a self-service locker, grocery pickup at the workplace (available at affiliated companies), and through virtual assistant EuGenio.

Basko

Basko's store network comprises 60 supermarkets in the Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, and Emilia Romagna regions of Italy.

With sales area ranging between 500 and 1,500 square metres, Basko supermarkets are neighbourhood outlets offering fresh and quality products for its proximity clientele.

The Basko banner is owned by Italian retailer and wholesaler, Gruppo Sogegross.

In October of this year, Gruppo Sogegross launched a new growth strategy which the company said would focus on brand synergy and expansion of its network.

Besides Basko Supermercati, the Genoa-based holding company also owns the Ekom Discount, Doro Supermercati and GrosMarket Sogegross Cash and Carry banners.

