52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Billa

Billa, Penny, Shell Team Up To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In Czechia

Billa, Penny, Shell Team Up To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In Czechia

Billa Rolls Out 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon Fillets From Revo Foods

Billa Rolls Out 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon Fillets From Revo Foods

Austrian supermarket chain Billa is offering mushroom-based salmon fillet from Revo Foods which is produced using a 3D printing process.

Lidl, Billa To Open New Stores In Bulgaria

Lidl Bulgaria is set to expand its retail network with the opening of eight to 10 new stores in 2024, with each outlet seeing an average investment of BGN...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com