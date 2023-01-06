Billa Czechia Appoints New COO, Sales Director

The Czech arm of Austrian food retail chain Billa has appointed Andreas Jüterbock (pictured) as its new chief operating officer and Petr Dupal as its sales director.

Jüterbock and Dupal assumed their new roles on 2 January 2023.

Jüterbock will be part of the management team of Billa in Czechia under the leadership of chief executive Liam Casey with finance chief Ilse Holzer.

Petr Dupal served in various roles in Billa Czechia from 2000, and took on the position of the chief operating officer of the unit in 2012.

In his new role as sales director, Dupal will focus on sales operations.

Andreas Jüterbock

Jüterbock is an experienced professional, who started his career in 1997 at Metro Cash & Carry, where in the early years he held various management roles.

In 2005, he moved to the company's Ukrainian subsidiary, where he was appointed regional manager in 2010 and served in this position in various regions in the following years.

At the end of 2013, Andreas Jüterbock moved to the Russian retail company Lenta as the director of the division, responsible for the stores in the region with the highest turnover.

He was instrumental in setting up click-and-collect collection points in the region in a brief span of time.

In June 2021, he was appointed the chief operating officer of the company and was responsible for the P&L (Profit&Loss) of more than 600 stores of various formats with approximately 50,000 employees.

His responsibility included integration of mergers and acquisitions and maintenance and renovation of various store formats, among others.

In December 2021, he completed his executive MBA at the IE Business School in Madrid.

