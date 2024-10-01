52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Lenta

Russian Supermarket Chain Lenta Sees Profits Slump In Q1

Russian Supermarket Chain Lenta Sees Profits Slump In Q1

Lenta To Acquire Online Food Retailer Utkonos

Lenta To Acquire Online Food Retailer Utkonos

Russian retailer Lenta has agreed to acquire Moscow-based online food retailer Utkonos for a base purchase price of RUB 20 billion (€240 million).

Lenta Sees Retail Sales Up 13.5% In Third Quarter

Russian retailer Lenta has reported a 13.5% year-on-year increase in retail sales, to RUB 116 billion (€1.44 billion), in the third quarter of its fin...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com