Lenta To Acquire Online Food Retailer Utkonos
Russian retailer Lenta has agreed to acquire Moscow-based online food retailer Utkonos for a base purchase price of RUB 20 billion (€240 million).
Lenta Sees Retail Sales Up 13.5% In Third Quarter
Russian retailer Lenta has reported a 13.5% year-on-year increase in retail sales, to RUB 116 billion (€1.44 billion), in the third quarter of its fin...
