ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Billionaire Bernard Arnault Sells Stake In Retailer Carrefour

Published on Sep 1 2021 8:17 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / France / Bernard Arnault / Billionaire / Stake

Billionaire Bernard Arnault Sells Stake In Retailer Carrefour

French billionaire Bernard Arnault has sold his stake in supermarket group Carrefour, the retailer he first invested in 14 years ago.

Luxury goods tycoon Arnault held a 5.7% stake via his Financiere Agache holding company, which raised €724 million by selling shares on the market in an accelerated bookbuilding process, bookrunner Societe Generale said.

The Agache stake was sold at €16 per share, after Arnault, alongside Colony Capital and Axon Capital first took a 9.8% holding in 2007 at an average price of 47 euros per share.

"Agache has backed the Carrefour Group reliably for the past 14 years," Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour chairman and CEO said in a statement.

"Since my arrival, I have benefited from the trust and unwavering support of Bernard Arnault at every stage of the Group's transformation. I thank him very much”.

Major Shareholders

Carrefour has been through several transformations in recent years, with shareholders benefiting as it spun-off businesses, including its DIA supermaket chain. Arnault was one of its three big shareholders, along with the Moulin family and Brazilian businessman Abilio dos Santos Diniz.

The company in May renewed Bompard's mandate, with the CEO having spearheaded a turnaround plan involving cost cuts and an e-commerce push to boost sales and profits, for another three years.

Takeover Deal

Advertisement

Arnault, France's richest man, was supportive of Bompard in January when the executive was in talks with Canada's Couche-Tard about a takeover deal, sources said at the time. Couche-Tard eventually dropped its bid of nearly $20 billion for Carrefour after it ran into opposition from the French government.

Bompard has since carried out the acquisition of Grupo BIG, valued at around $1.3 billion, and asserted Carrefour was viable on its own.

Agache is focused on investments in fashion and luxury, and took a stake in sandal maker Birkenstock in February. The vehicle had already begun to sell down part of its Carrefour stake in September 2020.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carrefour Poland Accelerates Expansion Into Convenience

Carrefour Poland Accelerates Expansion Into Convenience
Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy

Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy
French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar
Carrefour Sees First-Half Core Profit Rise, Unveils Extra Share Buybacks

Carrefour Sees First-Half Core Profit Rise, Unveils Extra Share Buybacks
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Shop Prices See 0.8% Decline In August: BRC Wed, 1 Sep 2021

UK Shop Prices See 0.8% Decline In August: BRC
Intermarché, Casino Group Commence Purchasing Alliance Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Intermarché, Casino Group Commence Purchasing Alliance
Bulgaria's Fantastico Group Unveils New Multi-Use Outlet In Pernik Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Bulgaria's Fantastico Group Unveils New Multi-Use Outlet In Pernik
Fortenova Group Sees Revenue Up 35% In First Half Tue, 31 Aug 2021

Fortenova Group Sees Revenue Up 35% In First Half
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN