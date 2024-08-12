52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Brazil's Assaí Atacadista Sees Sales Up 12.% In First Half

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Brazil's Assaí Atacadista Sees Sales Up 12.% In First Half

Brazilian cash and carry chain Assaí Atacadista has reported a 12.9% increase in net sales in the first half of its financial year, BRL 35.1 billion (€5.97 billion).

The São Paulo-based group said that its improved performance – an additional BRL 4 billion (€680 million), year-on-year – was driven by its newly-converted stores, as well as a 2.9% increase in same-store sales.

Quarterly net sales were up 11.8%, to BRL 17.8 billion (€3.03 billion), contributing to a reduction in leverage to 3.65x.

Strategic Locations

Assaí Atacadista operates a members' club system, similar to that of Costco Wholesale in the US. Since 2021, the business has acquired a number of strategic locations in and around densely populated cities, increasing its store count from 212 at the end of 2021 to 293 today.

In addition, in recent years, it has introduced butcher counters, delicatessens and wine cellars, which now feature in 80% of its stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Improved Profitability'

"We closed June with new units, improved profitability, and reduced leverage, further solidifying our presence nationwide," commented Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí. "Assaí is now present in 1 out of every 4 Brazilian households, and we plan to continue offering competitive prices with modern and innovative stores, strengthening our leadership in Brazil's cash & carry market."

In the second half of this year, Assaí plans to open 10 more stores, reaching 300 by year-end, while focusing on reducing leverage to below 3.2x, as well as 'reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders', it said.

It will also continue to expand its 'Meu Assaí' app, which has 14 million registered users, an increase of one million in the last quarter.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Covirán Eyes Auchan Store Acquisitions In Portugal
Covir&aacute;n Eyes Auchan Store Acquisitions In Portugal
2
Retail

Grocery Real Estate Investment In Europe Dropped 19% Last Year
Grocery Real Estate Investment In Europe Dropped 19% Last Year
3
Retail

Giovanni Mastrantoni Appointed President Of PAC 2000A
Giovanni Mastrantoni Appointed President Of PAC 2000A
4
Retail

Carrefour Spain Signs Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE
Carrefour Spain Signs Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com