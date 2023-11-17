52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Britain Taking 'Leisurely' Approach To Tackling Obesity, Lawmakers Say

By Reuters
Share this article

Britain's government is taking a "leisurely" approach to tackling unhealthy eating habits and needs to do more to make sure people can get hold of good, affordable food, lawmakers said.

The members of a cross-party committee said they were particularly disappointed by the government's refusal to commit to commissioning a report looking into the possibility of taxing food with high levels of sugar and salt.

The lawmakers from the lower house of parliament's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee criticised much of the government's response to a report on food security and obesity they had published in July.

'Obesity Crisis'

"We are disappointed that in the midst of an obesity crisis, the government is taking a leisurely approach to tackling unhealthy eating habits," committee chairman Robert Goodwill, from the ruling Conservative party, said.

"We are also concerned that current government measures do not adequately track food security, at either the household or the national level."

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee on Friday published the government's formal response to its July report – which had said around 40% of Britain's adult population were set to be obese by 2035.

Sugar And Salt Reformulation Tax

In response to the committee's call for an impact assessment into the introduction of a sugar and salt reformulation tax, the government said it "does not consider that now is the right time to introduce new taxes that will push up the cost of food".

The July report had also expressed regret that the government’s ban on stores offering bulk-buy discount deals on unhealthy food and drinks had been delayed for a third timeuntil October 2025.

The government responded that it had delayed the ban because it believed such a move could have raised the cost of living further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers had also called for an annually updated UK Food Security Report, together with an annual Food Security Summit chaired by the prime minister, to track Britons' ability to access and afford healthy food.

But in its response, the government made no commitment to any annual updates on food security.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Retail Sales Slide Again In October In New Blow For Economy
2
Retail

E-Commerce The 'Big Winner' In France In October, Says Kantar
3
Retail

Walmart Lifts Targets As Shoppers Pick Low-Priced Groceries For The Holiday
4
Retail

Russian Retailer Magnit To Buy Back 7.8% Of Shares In Additional Tender
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com