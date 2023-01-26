Britain's Asda To Remove 211 Night Shift Managers

British supermarket group Asda plans to remove up to 211 night shift manager roles as it seeks efficiency savings, it said on Thursday.

All of Britain's major supermarkets are seeking savings, reinvesting them to keep a lid on rising prices.

Asda, Britain's third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's, said it planned to replace overnight restocking shifts in 184 smaller superstores, with the work instead done earlier in the day.

The working patterns of 4,137 workers would also be impacted. They would retain their hours but not receive a night shift premium.

'Changing Customer Preferences'

“The retail sector is evolving at pace and it is vital we review changing customer preferences, along with our own ways of working, to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible, so that we can continue to invest and grow our business," said Ken Towle, Asda’s retail director.

"We are now entering a period of consultation with our colleagues on these proposals. We recognise this will be a difficult time for them and will do all we can to support them through this process.”

Streamlining The Business

Asda, owned since 2021 by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity company TDR Capital, also plans a 25% cut in the opening hours of its 23 in-store Post Office branches, impacting 23 Post Office managers and 200 jobs.

It also plans to close seven of its 254 in-store pharmacies, affecting 14 pharmacists and 48 workers.

