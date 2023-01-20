Britain's Sainsbury's To Lose 237 LloydsPharmacy Counters

LloydsPharmacy will close 237 counters in British supermarket group Sainsbury's stores over the course of this year, it said on Thursday.

The pharmacy and healthcare provider, which operates its own network of pharmacies in Britain and is owned by private equity firm Aurelius Group, said the move follows a strategic review of its operations 'in response to changing market conditions'.

“This decision has not been an easy one," chief executive Kevin Birch said.

Alternative Pharmacy Provision

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said the group would work with LloydsPharmacy to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.

LloydsPharmacy did not comment on the impact on jobs, beyond stating it was working with all staff potentially affected by the changes.

Sainsbury's closed all in-store meat, fish and deli counters in its supermarkets in 2020, while last year it closed 200 in-store cafes and hot food counters in 34 stores.

Separately on Thursday, Sainsbury's said its Argos general merchandise business will exit the Irish market, closing its 34 stores there, with the loss of 580 jobs.

The group said it intended to close all its Argos stores and operations in Ireland at the end of June.

Last week Sainsbury's, whose shares have fallen 18% over the last year, reported better-than-expected Christmas trading.

The retailer said total sales over the 16 weeks to 7 January, excluding fuel, rose 5.2%, reflecting inflation and 'relatively resilient volume trends.'

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news.