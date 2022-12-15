Subscribe Login
Retail

Britons Worry About Running Out Of Food, Keeping Warm, Survey Finds

Share this article

One in six people in Britain are worried about running out of food and more cannot keep warm enough in their own homes, according to an official survey on Thursday that also showed a widespread sense of social and economic failings.

The Office for National Statistics said 16% of people were worried or very worried about their food running out before having money to buy more. That situation is already a reality for 6% of people.

Some 23% of people said they were unable to keep comfortably warm in their own homes, whether occasionally or always.

While other European countries are similarly grappling with double-digit inflation and soaring energy bills after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Britain has the continent's oldest and most energy-inefficient housing stock, with government schemes to improve insulation slashed in the last decade.

Widespread Dissatisfaction

The ONS figures chime with widespread dissatisfaction among British people about the direction of one of the world's largest economies. Demand for food banks has exploded over the last decade, and workers are increasingly going on strike.

Polling firm Ipsos last week said 62% of the public think the country is heading the wrong way, compared with a 14% who think it is moving the right way – a challenge for new Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who says he is making tough decisions needed to put the economy back on track.

The opposition Labour Party says the problems reflect decisions made during the Conservatives' 12 years in power.

The ONS said 78% of people felt frustrated that Britain's society was not as it should be, while 74% said they were afraid that things will go wrong in society.

The survey, conducted between 22 November and 4 December, had 2,524 respondents.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Shoptalk Europe In Barcelona Is the Place To Meet Up Next May
2
Retail

Russia's Magnit Races To Open Discount Stores As Living Standards Slump
3
Retail

Wholesaler Metro AG Reports 'Record' Sales Growth In Full Year
4
Retail

Australia's Woolworths To Take 55% Stake In Pet Food Retailer Petspiration
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com