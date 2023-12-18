52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Caprabo Opens Its First 'Socially Inclusive' Supermarket

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Caprabo has opened a new store, Supermercado Inclusivo y Social (SIS - Inclusive and Social Supermarket), in Catalonia in Vilafranca del Penedés, Barcelona.

A first of its kind for Caprabo, the franchise store aims to promote the creation of job opportunities for disadvantaged groups and has been designed as a community connection centre, the company noted.

The store has dedicated areas for events, workshops, talks, exhibitions, book presentations and activities to promote integration and social awareness.

The outlet spans 299 square metres and has created 11 jobs.

The project has been supported by the Department of Enterprise and Employment of the Generalitat de Catalunya through the programme for the promotion of the social economy, the retailer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

SIS Caprabo

Caprabo teamed up with five organisations for the SIS Caprabo store: placement companies Grup Entrem, Moltacte and Grup Alba; design and communication company, Bildi Grafiks; and strategic consultancy specialising in economic and social transformation, Tandem Social.

SIS Caprabo offers proximity products and seeks to promote an ethical and solidarity-based approach to consumption.

The assortment in the store includes fresh and seasonal items and the retailer promotes offers that enable shoppers to save on their purchases.

The retailer has pledged to source goods from small producers and agricultural cooperatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Caprabo opened its first commercial establishment managed entirely by people with disabilities.

It was the company's first social innovation project aimed at generating new job opportunities for the professional and personal development of people with disabilities.

In May of this year, the Spanish retailer announced plans to open five new supermarkets in Barcelona with a total estimated investment of €3.1 million.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Casino Agrees To Sell Big Stores To Rivals Auchan, Les Mousquetaires
2
Retail

Spanish Retailer Mercadona To Raise Wages Up To 6% A Year Until 2028
3
Retail

Kesko Group Sees Sales Decline By 3.5% In November
4
Retail

Festive Food And Fizz Top Europeans' Christmas Shopping List
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com