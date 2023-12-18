Caprabo Opens Its First 'Socially Inclusive' Supermarket

Caprabo has opened a new store, Supermercado Inclusivo y Social (SIS - Inclusive and Social Supermarket), in Catalonia in Vilafranca del Penedés, Barcelona.

A first of its kind for Caprabo, the franchise store aims to promote the creation of job opportunities for disadvantaged groups and has been designed as a community connection centre, the company noted.

The store has dedicated areas for events, workshops, talks, exhibitions, book presentations and activities to promote integration and social awareness.

The outlet spans 299 square metres and has created 11 jobs.

The project has been supported by the Department of Enterprise and Employment of the Generalitat de Catalunya through the programme for the promotion of the social economy, the retailer added.

SIS Caprabo

Caprabo teamed up with five organisations for the SIS Caprabo store: placement companies Grup Entrem, Moltacte and Grup Alba; design and communication company, Bildi Grafiks; and strategic consultancy specialising in economic and social transformation, Tandem Social.

SIS Caprabo offers proximity products and seeks to promote an ethical and solidarity-based approach to consumption.

The assortment in the store includes fresh and seasonal items and the retailer promotes offers that enable shoppers to save on their purchases.

The retailer has pledged to source goods from small producers and agricultural cooperatives.

In 2017, Caprabo opened its first commercial establishment managed entirely by people with disabilities.

It was the company's first social innovation project aimed at generating new job opportunities for the professional and personal development of people with disabilities.

In May of this year, the Spanish retailer announced plans to open five new supermarkets in Barcelona with a total estimated investment of €3.1 million.