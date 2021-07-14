Caprabo Rolls Out Enhanced Assortment To New Stores

Published on Jul 14 2021 9:28 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / Grocery / Caprabo / product assortment

Caprabo has announced that is offering its new, enhanced range of products to more stores across its network.

The Spanish retailer has expanded its range to approximately 12,500 products.

Revamped Assortment

Last February, Caprabo launched a plan to expand the assortment in some of its smallest supermarkets of less than 700 square metres.

The results of the initiative, with growth in sales of 8% on average, have led the company to expand the number of stores in the initiative.

Stores will increase their assortments with a thousand new references, which includes a number of own brand products to expand customer's choice.

The expansion of assortments is carried out mainly in basic categories: milks, oils, preserves, wines, refreshing drinks, beers, smoothies, and unrefrigerated juices; as well as cookies, dietetics, coffee, jams, pets, detergent, and personal hygiene.

Jordi Lahiguera, director of development and marketing at Caprabo, said, "The initiative makes sense in a performance supermarket model that bets on variety and choice. It is one of the outstanding attributes of our new generation supermarkets and makes a difference with other commercial proposals on the market."

Speaking further, Lahiguera said, "We have decided to extend the initiative to more supermarkets and larger because the results we have obtained with the first tests carried out are very positive."

Caprabo Next-Generation Stores

Currently, the retailer is undergoing a transformation across its stores as it looks to modernise its network.

Priorities lie in healthy products, proximity products, increased variety, and innovation.

The stores themselves are undergoing changes with the addition of more in-store furniture and a focus on sustainability, with new lighting allowing for more efficient energy savings.

A new training platform has also been introduced for all professionals working in the bakery, charcuterie, meat, fishmonger, and fruit and vegetable sections.

