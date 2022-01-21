Carrefour Adds New Members To Its Executive Committee

French retailer Carrefour has announced the appointment of Carine Kraus and Alice Rault to the group executive committee as director of engagement, and director of strategy and transformation, respectively.

The newly created engagement department will focus on the company’s goals in the areas of environment, diversity, inclusivity and solidarity.

Commenting on the appointment, chief executive Alexandre Bompard said, “Since 2018, Carrefour has placed social and environmental issues at the heart of its roadmap.

“Creating an engagement department and appointing Carine Kraus is evidence of our desire to take our commitments on these issues even further.”

Carine Kraus

Kraus, who is set to assume the new role on 1 February, began her career with France's treasury department, before joining Veolia in 2012.

She served as the CEO of Veolia Energy France and took on the role of the group’s director of sustainable development in 2020.

She is a graduate of the ESSEC business institute, Sciences-Po Paris, and the ENA.

Alice Rault

Elsewhere, Alice Rault is will assume office as director of strategy and transformation on 1 March.

Rault graduated from the HEC business school and began her career working in consultancy and investment.

In 2014, she joined the Imerys group as the director of strategy and development, before taking on a number of operational responsibilities.

In 2019, she was appointed as the chief transformation officer for the Suez group.

Bompard added, “The appointment of Alice Rault to manage the group's strategy and transformation also reflects our new ambitions in each of our business lines.

“Carine Kraus and Alice Rault are joining a rejuvenated and increasingly female team, determined to successfully deliver the transformation that has been underway for four years now.”

The French retail giant recently announced that it has teamed up with Retail & More, a subsidiary of TeleUnicom, to relaunch the brand in Greece.

