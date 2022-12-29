Subscribe Login
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Closes 2022 With 91 New Stores

Carrefour Brasil has completed its last major shop opening of the year, ending 2022 with 91 new outlets in total.

Of this figure, 59 are store conversions, which is nine ahead of the retailer's estimate of 50 store conversions that was announced in the third quarter of the year.

Six months on from the conclusion of the acquisition of the hypermarket store operator BIG Group (formerly Walmart Brasil) for R$ 7.5 billion (€1.3 billion), Carrefour Brasil has rebranded and converted close to half of the outlets.

These include 38 shops that are now trading under the warehouse club format Atacadão (resulting from 25 Maxxi and 13 BIG conversions); 20 Carrefour hypermarkets (converted from BIG) and one Sam's Club store (converted from BIG).

Store Conversion Programme

Earlier this year, Carrefour announced it would invest over R$2 billion (€361.3 million) in the conversion of the 124 stores it acquired from BIG.

Throughout 2022, the French-owned retailer maintained the pace of organic expansion with the opening of 20 new Atacadão shops and 12 convenience stores.

Its Atacadão banner has thus arrived in 17 new cities in 11 states, marking its entry into the states of Santa Catarina and Alagoas, while Sam's Club arrived in Piauí.

Atacadão, Carrefour Brasil's flagship banner, accounted for more than 70% of the R$ 76.5 billion (€13.8 billion) gross sales accumulated by the company between January and September 2022.

In the coming year, Carrefour Brasil plans to further accelerate the pace of organic expansion and conversion of the former BIG hypermarkets.

