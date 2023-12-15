52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Carrefour France Launches 'Purchasing Power Guarantee' Scheme

By Branislav Pekic
Carrefour France has launched a new insurance scheme, dubbed 'Purchasing Power Guarantee', or 'Garantie Pouvoir d’Achat', which covers food expenses and provides financial assistance to customers during difficult times.

The insurance is available in two options, with monthly premiums ranging from €2.90 to €8.90, and is aimed at customers facing accidental hospitalisation, disability, or job loss.

Compensation

Customers receive vouchers or cash compensation depending on the option they choose, under the terms of the insurance, in the event of a personal setback.

Customers can receive grocery vouchers worth €75 per month in case of unemployment, and a one-time payment for severe disability.

The insurance is open to anyone between 18 and 80 years old, provided they are a Carrefour customer, and there are no medical formalities required to join. The contracts also include an 'inflation booster' that automatically increases the amount of compensation by up to 10% if inflation rises.

The insurance, which has been launched in partnership with insurer CNP Assurances, has been developed by the Carrefour Banque & Assurance and Lybernet subsidiaries. Online enrolment will be available from the first quarter of next year.

Store Leasing In France

In November, Carrefour announced plans to lease 37 of its stores in France, including 16 hypermarkets, to third-party operators in the coming year, while retaining ownership. The changes pertain to 16 hypermarkets and 21 Carrefour Market stores, a pattern consistent with previous years' leasing activities.

Under the leadership of Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour has either sold or leased out a total of 305 stores, comprising 80 hypermarkets, resulting in over 23,000 employees departing from the company.

