Carrefour Italia Opens First Remodelled Hypermarket

Carrefour Italia has kicked of a remodelling project for its hypermarkets in Italy and has reopened its store in Corso Filippo Turati 75, in Turin.

The remodelling project aims to providing a newer and more complete shopping experience, in order to meet new consumer needs.

The project is part of wider process that includes the renewal of the brand's offer, introduction of new, modern and functional hypermarkets and the strengthening of the retailer's proximity network.

The Carrefour Iper Turati-Bramante store features a new look, with brighter colours and a more spacious aisle layout.

One of the new services available is the possibility of entering the shop accompanied by four-legged friends, thanks to the presence of special trolleys.

Other Highlights

First opened in 1986, the hypermarket extends over an area of 3,000 square metres and offers an assortment of 24,000 products with a particular emphasis on local products.

The fresh products offer ranges from fruit and vegetables, cheese to cold cuts, to butchery department and fresh pasta; while the packaged products offer has over 500 references.

The hypermarket features a wide assortment of private-label products, including the Simply range, while the ready-to-eat and ethnic offerings have been expanded and there is a dedicated gluten-free area.

Another novelty is the installation of an eco-compactor for the collection and recycling of plastic bottles outside the shop.

The remodelling project of Carrefour’s hypermarkets will subsequently be extended to other Italian cities.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.