Retail

Carrefour Italia Seeks To Reduce Food Waste By 50% By 2025

By Branislav Pekic
Carrefour Italia has said that it plans to reduce its food waste by 50% by 2025 as part of a broad sustainability strategy that involves customers, local communities and charities.

The first step against waste reduction will take place in-store, with measures including from the valorisation of products close to their expiry date, which are to be sold at a reduced price in special 'anti-waste' packs.

In addition, fresh products will be offered at a reduced price in the 'Box Ortofrutta', which contain fruit and vegetable items recovered from damaged packaging.

Carrefour Italia is also seeking to raise awareness of conscious and responsible purchasing, to encourage a reduction of the environmental impact from food waste in consumers' homes.

Read More: Deliveroo Hop Partners With Carrefour Italia For Rome Launch

Too Good To Go Partnership

With this in mind, the Italian retailer's partnership with Too Good To Go is set to continue, it said. In 2022 alone, more than 278,000 'magic boxes' were sold as part of the agreement between Carrefour and Too Good To Go, equating to around 679 tonnes of CO2 saved.

In addition, the latest campaign promoted by the two brands, ‘Save The Panettone’, saw more than 1,700 Christmas-themed 'magic boxes' sold, more than double the previous year's figure.

Carrefour Italia's Zero Waste campaign will continue in February with the introduction of a number of new initiatives.

Read More: Italian Hypermarkets Shrinking To Counter Falling Sales

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

