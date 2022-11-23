Subscribe Login
Retail

Deliveroo Hop Partners With Carrefour Italia For Rome Launch

Share this article

Rapid grocery delivery service Deliveroo Hop has arrived in Rome in partnership with Carrefour Italia.

Customers can order via the app or, alternatively, can visit the first Carrefour by Deliveroo Hop shop in Rome, located at 139 Via La Spezia, where they will be able to select and order products on the digital kiosks at the store's entrance.

Currently, the service offers around 1,200 products, including Carrefour-branded products such as Filiera Qualità Carrefour, Terre d'Italia and Carrefour Bio.

Unlike a traditional supermarket, access to the store shelves is reserved only for Deliveroo Hop staff, who will pick up the ordered products, bag them and deliver the groceries to the customers who placed the order via the kiosks or, in the case of an order via app, to the riders for home delivery.

Deliveroo Hop

Rapid delivery will be available in a large part of Rome with a further extension of the delivery areas planned throughout December.

Rome is the second Italian city where Deliveroo Hop has activated its services, after launching in Milan in March of this year.

The expansion of Deliveroo's ultra-rapid grocery delivery service is in addition to the existing 30-minute grocery delivery service, which counts on around 2,000 supermarkets, independent shops and artisans throughout Italy, including 200 Carrefour supermarkets.

Recently, the British food delivery service announced the closure of its Australian business, citing a tough business environment, as consumers pulled back on takeaways due to rising prices.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Polish Retail Sales Miss Estimates In Blow To Growth Outlook
2
Retail

Price Hikes Lead To Increase In Supermarket Shoplifting In Portugal
3
Retail

Italy's Famila Forecasts 5% Revenue Growth For Full-Year 2022
4
Retail

Dollar Tree Cuts 2022 Profit View Again As Inflation Threatens Margins
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com