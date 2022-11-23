Deliveroo Hop Partners With Carrefour Italia For Rome Launch

Rapid grocery delivery service Deliveroo Hop has arrived in Rome in partnership with Carrefour Italia.

Customers can order via the app or, alternatively, can visit the first Carrefour by Deliveroo Hop shop in Rome, located at 139 Via La Spezia, where they will be able to select and order products on the digital kiosks at the store's entrance.

Currently, the service offers around 1,200 products, including Carrefour-branded products such as Filiera Qualità Carrefour, Terre d'Italia and Carrefour Bio.

Unlike a traditional supermarket, access to the store shelves is reserved only for Deliveroo Hop staff, who will pick up the ordered products, bag them and deliver the groceries to the customers who placed the order via the kiosks or, in the case of an order via app, to the riders for home delivery.

Deliveroo Hop

Rapid delivery will be available in a large part of Rome with a further extension of the delivery areas planned throughout December.

Rome is the second Italian city where Deliveroo Hop has activated its services, after launching in Milan in March of this year.

The expansion of Deliveroo's ultra-rapid grocery delivery service is in addition to the existing 30-minute grocery delivery service, which counts on around 2,000 supermarkets, independent shops and artisans throughout Italy, including 200 Carrefour supermarkets.

Recently, the British food delivery service announced the closure of its Australian business, citing a tough business environment, as consumers pulled back on takeaways due to rising prices.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.