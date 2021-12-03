Carrefour Occasion Launches Digital Platform

French retailer Carrefour has launched a digital platform for its buy-back concept Carrefour Occasion, which allows customers to resell used items.

The occasion.carrefour.fr website will complement the existing physical shops operated by Cash Converters, a brand recognised for its expertise in the second-hand market.

Carrefour is convinced of the growth potential of the circular economy market, and the addition of the digital platform will give a second life to a large family of products on a single platform.

Jean-Baptiste Prévoteau, director of merchant services at Carrefour, said, “We are beginning the digital rollout of Carrefour Occasion and strengthening our partnership with Cash Converters by launching a platform for buying back second-hand products for private individuals.

"The occasion.carrefour.fr website will enable all French residents to sell their items online, which will then be sold in our network of Carrefour Occasion corners. Similarly, this platform will help to strengthen consumers' purchasing power by offering them the possibility of buying their product at the right price."

Product Range

The website will allow individuals to sell small household appliances, games consoles, mobile phones, computer equipment and also luxury products such as jewellery, leather goods, watches.

In March 2020, the retailer launched the buy-back platform Carrefour Occasion as a shop-in-shop concept at its hypermarkets.

Developed with Cash Converters, the digital platform allows consumers to receive a trade-in offer for their goods.

Sellers are required to send their products to the store that offers the best price.

Transactions are carried out by bank transfer within seven days.

On receipt of the product, Carrefour Occasion checks the product to ensure that it is in good working order before putting it back on sale, with a one-year guarantee.