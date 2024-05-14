52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Sweden's Essity Invests In New Research And Development Centre

By Dayeeta Das
Swedish hygiene products maker Essity is investing in a new research and development centre in Alsace, France, that will focus on tissue hygiene products.

Essity seeks to develop new methods to manufacture sustainable and user-friendly products and the new facility will cater to innovation in consumer and professional hygiene markets, it added.

Magnus Groth, president and CEO of Essity stated, “Essity's research and development is re-shaping paper making to contribute to a more sustainable and circular society, while improving people’s hygiene and health.

“The new global R&D centre in France will enable us to continue to develop innovative new paper hygiene products and solutions that meet the needs and high expectations of customers and consumers.”

Essity's research and development centre in Kunheim, France, has filed 25 patents in recent years, including among others, the Lotus Aqua Tube (flushable toilet roll core), Lotus and Okay Sans Tube (coreless toilet paper), Tork SmartOne (dispenses one sheet at a time) and paper hygiene products based on alternative fibres.

Research And Development Centre

The new research and development centre, strategically located near the current facility, will ensure that it retains its more than 80 experts and engineers working there.

Essity added that it aims to create a larger, more efficient centre equipped to address future challenges.

In addition to France, Essity operates research and development centres in Mexico, Sweden, Germany, and in the USA.

In 2023, the Cushelle maker invested SEK 1.7 billion (€140 million) in research and development.

In April, the Swedish company said it plans to increase its prices over the coming months to offset rising pulp costs, after posting first-quarter earnings above expectations.

