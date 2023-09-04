52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Registers Logo For New Wholesale Format in France

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Carrefour has officially registered the logo of its new wholesale format in France, imported from the  Brazilian market.

The design of the Atacadão banner in France will be different from that used in Brazil and Morocco, for example.

The French retailer submitted the request on 28 July and was granted approval on 18 August by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

The logo registration indicates that Atacadão's debut in France is, in fact, close, despite question marks over the retailer's plans for the format.

Carrefour has already stated that the first outlet under the Atacadão banner will open in the firsrt quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aulnay-sous-Bois

After previous plans in the commune of Sevran were rejected by local authorities, Carrefour recently announced that it had chosen Aulnay-sous-Bois as the destination for the first outlet.

The plan would see an existing Carrefour-branded local shopping centre transformed into an Atacadão outlet as part of an investment estimated at €10 million.

The municipality in question is located half an hour from Paris and, ironically, just a few kilometres away from Sevran.

Local Opposition

According to Brazilian daily O Globo, although the local mayor has embraced the idea, left-wing politicians some inhabitants in Aulnay-sous-Bois oppose the project and are mobilising against the retailer's plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the reasons mentioned for their opposition are that the low-cost project threatens employment, favours excessive use of cars, undermines commercial supply and imposes a consumption model that goes against health and environmental issues.

Acquired by Carrefour in 2007, Atacadão, which operates around 250 outlets, accounts for almost 70% of the French group's revenues in Brazil. These self-service warehouse stores offer products in large quantities at discounted prices.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dia Boosts Promotional Offer To Help Shoppers Save More
2
Retail

French Food Price Inflation To Fall In January, Says Carrefour CEO
3
Retail

Salling Group Appoints Peter Bang As New Finance Chief
4
Retail

Cultured Meat To Emerge As Backbone Of Sustainable Meat Industry: GlobalData
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com