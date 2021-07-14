Carrefour Spain Offloads 38 Stores From Supersol Acquisition

Published on Jul 14 2021 8:35 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / Spain / Froiz / Supersol / World News / Cash Lepe / Maskom / Ecomor

Carrefour Spain has announced plans to sell 38 of the 172 stores it acquired from its recent takeover of Supersol, to a number of local and regional players.

According to trade publication DARetail, Carrefour has signed agreements with Cash Lepe (Andalusia), Froiz (Galicia), Maskom (Malaga) and Ecomor (Madrid), over the future ownership of the stores.

Cash Lepe is set to acquire 28 of the outlets, with the stores likely to be integrated into its El Jamón portfolio. Froiz is set to acquire five stores, Maskom will take over four, and Ecomor will acquire a single sore in Madrid.

These deals are expected to be completed this month, according to reports.

Maskom has already confirmed that the four stores (two of which are located in Miraflores, one in Torremolinos, and one in Mijas) are set to be transferred under its ownership on 23 July, and are to be refurbished ahead of an August reopening.

Carrefour Acquires Supersol

In March, Carrefour announced the completion of its takeover of the Supersol business, for a final enterprise value of €78 million.

At the time, the group said that the move consolidated its number two position in Spain, enabling it to 'diversify its store network' and strengthen its presence in the growing convenience channel.

Other than the stores it plans to offload, the remainder of the acquired estate will be converted to Express, Market and Supeco banners by the end of this year. Carrefour also plans to roll out e-commerce and click and collect solutions to these stores, to bolster its presence in this channel.

Carrefour Spain recently announced a major promotional push, with the price of 1,000 essential SKUs being cut.

