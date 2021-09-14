Carrefour Spain Signs Food Transition Agreement With 50 Manufacturers

Published on Sep 14 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / Carrefour Spain / Reformulation / Food transition

Carrefour Spain has signed an agreement with 50 leading manufacturers to work on its food transition ambitions and continue advancing and consolidating its objective of leading the transition in Spain.

The meeting was held in Madrid and was attended by Alexandre de Palmas, general manager of Carrefour Spain, and Jorge Ybarra Loring, merchandise manager of Carrefour Spain, together with a considerable number of commercial managers from FMCG brands.

Carrefour Spain Food Transition Agreement

The Food Transition Agreement is part of the company's global mission and is being developed in a number of countries where the retailer is present, such as Spain, France, Italy, and Belgium.

Through this agreement, the signatories promise to offer consumers healthier choices with easy access to clear and reliable product information, and guaranteeing a food system that incorporates the reduction of additives, salts, and sugars, while being climate friendly.

The agreement also seeks to limit the impact of product packaging on the environment and to accelerate the transition to a socially responsible agricultural model by securing biodiversity.

Carrefour Spain has promised to inform its customers of all changes made by each manufacturer to these products.

Carrefour Spain Partners

Carrefour's partner companies have submitted projects and medium- and long-term plans to the company for assessment.

The retailer will monitor the changes made by its 50 manufacturing partners to ensure its goals are being met.

It will also look at new projects and innovations, and work with its marketing teams to develop the range of products on offer in stores.

Speaking on the agreement, Alexandre de Palmas said, "Through this agreement, we are entering into a unique, pioneering agreement in Spanish distribution to lead the Food Transition for our customers."

Jorge Ybarra Loring added, "The commitment signed today reflects our ability to collaborate with manufacturers to offer our customers healthy and environmentally friendly products."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.