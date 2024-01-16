Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme

Carrefour has partnered with Netflix for a new Carrefour Plus subscription programme for customers in the Rouen and Bordeaux areas in France.

The pilot will see the French retailer offering a 10% reduction on all own-brand products and a Netflix Standard subscription with advertising for €5.99 per month and without commitment.

It is also the first time that Netflix has partnered with a major retailer to offer a subscription, the streaming service noted.

Residents of the Rouen and Bordeaux urban areas can subscribe to the Carrefour Plus programme on the Carrefour.fr website, or in one of the 108 participating stores.

'New Services And Promotions'

Caroline Dassié, executive director of global marketing, customers, brands and own brands at Carrefour Group added, “At Carrefour, we always seek to innovate by offering new services and promotions in order to improve our customers' experience and defend their purchasing power.

“With the Carrefour Plus programme, in partnership with Netflix, we want to help our customers avoid compromising between entertainment and food. [...] This reflects our desire to create a preference for Carrefour.”

According to Laurent Uguen, sales director at Netflix, the partnership will help make its content more accessible to new audiences.

Carrefour Plus

In addition to discounts and Netflix subscriptions, shoppers will be eligible for free home deliveries on orders amounting to €60 and above.

Around 10 participating stores will offer Netflix merchandise, figurines, t-shirts, mugs, bags and posters of Netflix titles such as Stranger Things, The Chronicle of Bridgerton, One Piece, and Rebel Moon.

The response to the Carrefour Plus programme in these two pilot cities will determine its further rollout across France.