Carrefour To Test Subscription Service

Published on Sep 9 2021 1:58 PM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / France / Subscription Service

From September 20 until the end of the year, Carrefour will test a subscription service entitled Carrefour +, that allows customers to benefit from a 15% discount on products.

The service is priced at €5.99 per month without a commitment and €4.83 for Pass card holders. Subscribers benefit from discounts on over 20 Carrefour brands, or more than 7,000 products, excluding traditional fresh products, every day of the week, with no minimum purchase.

Carrefour + Service

This service will initially be available in 21 stores in the Rouen region across all Carrefour hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, or orders placed on Carrefour.fr for home delivery.

The retailer plans to develop the subscription service more widely in 2022. This service will be reserved for holders of a loyalty card, which can be obtained free of charge.

Customers can subscribe to this service in-store while shopping, at checkouts, or on the retailer's website.

Customers will receive an SMS notification two days before the subscription renewal.

No minimum purchase is required and the subscription can be combined with current offers and loyalty bonuses.

Refunds for the products concerned will be made directly to subscribers' bank accounts within two to four working days, the company added.

Morgane Weill, executive director of group strategy, said, "This subscription service is fully in line with two strategic priorities of the Carrefour 2022 plan: to enhance our ecosystem, by offering our customers everywhere the same advantages, especially in digital, and the food transition for all thanks to a very advantageous offer on Carrefour own brands. Built with our customers, the value proposition will evolve based on their feedback to best adapt it to their expectations."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

