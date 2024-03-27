52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour To Repurchase 25 Million Shares From Galfa

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour To Repurchase 25 Million Shares From Galfa

French retailer Carrefour has agreed to buy back 25 million of its shares, representing around 3.5% of its capital, from Galfa, a subsidiary of Motier.

Following the transaction, Galfa's stake in Carrefour will represent 7.71% of the capital and 13.3% of the voting rights.

The repurchase is part of Carrefour's €700-million share buyback programme.

'Share Buybacks Under Favourable Conditions'

Alexandre Bompard, chairperson and CEO of Carrefour stated, "This transaction, which enables us to accelerate our share buybacks under favourable conditions for all stakeholders, illustrates the friendly and trusting relationship between Carrefour and Motier, whom we thank for their ongoing support."

The retailer added that its board of directors unanimously approved the transaction after obtaining the opinion of Cabinet Finexsi on its fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sale price of €365 million will be paid over the next few days, and the repurchased shares will be delivered after the detachment of the annual dividend, following the annual general meeting on 24 May 2024, the retailer added.

'A Long-Term Shareholder'

Philippe Houzé, vice-chair of Motier and Carrefour's board of directors said, "Since acquiring a stake in Carrefour in 2014, 10 years ago, Motier has always positioned itself as a long-term shareholder, convinced of the relevance of the strategy led by Alexandre Bompard, its chair and CEO, with the support of all teams.

"We have no plans to further reduce our stake in Carrefour, and we reaffirm our full support to the company."

Galfa has indicated a six-month lock-up period on its holding in Carrefour, subject to customary exceptions, and its decision to extend the maturity of call options on 10 million Carrefour shares until December 2025.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Supermarket Morrisons Says Performance Improving Under New Boss
UK Supermarket Morrisons Says Performance Improving Under New Boss
2
Retail

S Group Sees Grocery Store Sales Up 8.9% In FY 2023
S Group Sees Grocery Store Sales Up 8.9% In FY 2023
3
Retail

Shares In Groupe Casino Suspended As New Leadership Team Takes The Helm
Shares In Groupe Casino Suspended As New Leadership Team Takes The Helm
4
Retail

Jerónimo Martins Invests €93 Million In Bonus Scheme
Jer&oacute;nimo Martins Invests &euro;93 Million In Bonus Scheme
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com