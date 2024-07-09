Casino Renews Partnership With Sherpa Cooperative

Groupe Casino has renewed its partnership with the Sherpa Cooperative, which operates independent local stores across the mountain regions in France.

The new contract, effective 1 October 2024, will see Casino supplying goods to approximately 119 Sherpa stores, the company added.

The extended contract is the continuation of a partnership that the two groups commenced in 2009.

'Logical Next Step'

Magali Daubinet-Salen, chief executive officer of Distribution Casino France, commented, “This is the logical next step after 15 years of partnership, during which we have constantly placed our quality expertise at the heart of our relationship with Sherpa.

“For years to come, the partnership between Sherpa and Casino will be distinguished by the quality of the products, the proximity in the relationship, and the excellence in the service.”

Olivier Carrié, chair of the Sherpa Cooperative, added, “The immediate objective is to ensure good footfall this summer in all Sherpa stores and to get the winter season, which is crucial to this partnership, off to a good start.”

Sherpa Cooperative

Sherpa seeks to retain its lead in the mountain regions by offering a relevant product range and sustaining the frequency of deliveries throughout the season.

As Sherpa stores are located in the mountains, deliveries are complex and require specific expertise.

Philippe Palazzi, chief executive officer of Casino Group, stated, “This partnership demonstrates Casino Group's ambition to offer our partners an impeccable service and product offering, and to continue to cover the entire country.

“This renewed confidence in Casino's expertise confirms our leading position in convenience retailing, both geographically and in terms of people, for both our customers and for Sherpa, our partner.”

The renewed supply contract guarantees that the Sherpa Cooperative maintains complete independence, Casino added.