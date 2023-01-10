Chief Financial Officer At Ahold Delhaize Set To Depart

Ahold Delhaize has announced that its current chief financial officer (CFO), Natalie Knight, is to leave the retailer to pursue another career opportunity in the United States.

Knight has been CFO of the company since 2020. A six months notice period applies, and the search for a successor has started, the retailer confirmed. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Leading Together Strategy

"During her tenure here, Natalie has had a positive impact on our company, driving greater alignment across the finance function, fuelling our Save For Our Customers Program and taking financial reporting and communication to the next level," said president and chief executive officer, Frans Muller.

"Her passion for sustainability and diversity has supported advancing these topics across our business. I look forward to our continued collaboration through the next months as we further implement our Leading Together Strategy," he added.

Muller To Be Reappointed

In September, Ahold Delhaize announced that it plans to reappoint Frans Muller as president and chief executive at its forthcoming annual general meeting in April 2023.

Muller, who has been in the role since July 2018, previously served as deputy CEO and chief integration officer at Ahold Delhaize, as well as president and CEO of Delhaize Group.

Speaking about her time at Ahold Delhaize, Natalie Knight said, "It has been an honour to serve this great company and its associates during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the importance of grocery retail in the communities we serve."

"I am proud that throughout it all, we’ve been able to deliver not only strong financial results but also ensure financial stability of the company, advance e-commerce profitability and increase our future-focused investments such as sustainability," she added.

